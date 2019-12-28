‘Don’t let terrorists turn you against Muslims

President Buhari has appealed to Christians in Nigeria not to allow execution by the Islamic State West Africa Province, turn them against Muslims.

The president said this in reaction to a fresh video released by the terrorist group, showing the killing of some Christians in captivity. ISWAP said the government had failed to successfully negotiate their release, which led to their execution.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of ”remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.’

He said,