Female patient caught on CCTV stealing UBTH Doctor’s phone

A female patient was caught on CCTV stealing a doctor’s phone at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki who narrated the incident at the end of the year/curtail party organized by the management of the Hospital for its staff on Thursday December 26, said the patient was confronted after she returned to the medical facility to continue her treatment.

He said;

“The patient was admitted into the ward and that while she was there, she sneakily went to where the doctor kept his phone and stole it.

“No sooner than the patient left, the doctor came looking for his phone and he could not find it.

“When the doctor came to report that his phone has been stolen, I ordered that they should go to the CCTV and check who could have possibly gone there to steal his phone.

“Luckily, the CCTV revealed that a patient who was admitted into the ward was the one who went there to steal it.

“When she…