Jilted lady allegedly commits suicide on Boxing Day in Bayelsa (graphic photo)

A lady identified as Joy Osain reportedly committed suicide on Boxing Day in Agbura community of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The deceased who got into a fight with her boyfriend, Augustus Eze after she caught him with another lady when she visited his house on the day of the incident, allegedly vowed to kill herself rather than sit back and watch another lady snatch her man from her.

It was gathered that Joy fulfilled her threat by taking a poisonous substance that killed her. While her corpse has been recovered by the police and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa for autopsy, Eze’s house was destroyed by angry members of Joy’s family.

The deceased’s boyfriend is currently being detained and questioned by the police.

Recounting how the incident occurred, an eyewitness said;