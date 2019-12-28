Nigerian writer Akwaeke Emezi goes topless to reveal her mastectomy scars after breast removal surgery

Nigerian-Tamil writer, Akwaeke Emezi, 32, shared a topless photo to show her chest after undergoing breast removal surgery.
The award-winning author of Freshwater revealed she had her second surgery 6 months ago.
Sharing photos of her mastectomy scars on the sixth month anniversary, she wrote:
“a big god in the swamp today’s the six month anniversary of my second nonhuman-affirming chest surgery thank you to all my lovebears who held me with such care through this year, my community is phenomenal.”
Source: Linda Ikeji