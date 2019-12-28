“Religion can make people daft” Man narrates how his relative nearly lost her baby after she went to church while in labour instead of to the hospital

A Twitter user has narrated how one of his relatives nearly lost her baby during delivery because she chose to go to a church, rather than to the hospital.

@obynofranc tweeted: “Religion can make people daft. My family member who gave birth on Christmas day almost had her baby died because of her church. Her first child was through C.S and because she wanted to deliver the second one naturally, she went to a church the day she was due to labour.

“This is sick. It was on Christmas eve and finally, when she couldn’t deliver, they transferred her to a hospital where they did C.S to her and the baby came out. It was at the point of death for the baby. The child had to be revived with oxygen and currently on drugs.

“”Just because she wanted to give testimony in church. Crass behaviour.”