Wife of Redeemed Pastor who drowned with their two kids in a Spanish pool, opens up

A heartbroken Nigerian-British woman, Olubunmi Diya whose two children and husband drowned at a Costa Del Sol hotel in Spain has opened up saying they all knew how to swim.

She said she believes ‘something was wrong with the pool’. Olubunmi’s husband Gabriel and children Comfort and Praise-Emmanuel died in the Spanish pool on Christmas Eve after Comfort got into difficulty in the water.

Nine year-old Comfort was the one dragged who dragged the two others into the pool, after she began to struggle in the water. According to reports, she slipped and was unable to regain her footing, she began to drift towards the deep end of the six-and-a-half feet pool at holiday resort Club La Costa World near Fuengirola at 2pm.

Praise-Emmanuel, 16, jumped into the pool followed by their father Gabriel after hearing the screams of their 14-year-old daughter Favour, who had been playing with Comfort moments beforehand.

READ: RCCG pastor, son and daughter drown inside…