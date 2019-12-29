CAC boss ordered to step aside over alleged false declaration of assets

Azuka Azinge, has been asked to step aside as the acting registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over an alleged false declaration of asset.

The CAC boss who was arraigned before the tribunal on December 23 on an 11-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets, was also accused of receiving allowances she was not entitled to as an acting registrar-general of the agency.

Ibraheem Al-Hassan, CCT’s head of press and public relations confirmed that Azinge has been asked to step aside pending hearing and determination of motion filed before the tribunal by the federal government through the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

He said;