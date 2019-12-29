Frank Lampard’s dad spotted kissing his mistress he fathered two secret children with (Photos)

Frank Lampard Snr, the father of Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard has been pictured planting a kiss on Janet Butler, the mistress he ­secretly fathered two children with years back.

The pair who secretly welcomed two kids Sophie and John during a long-term affair in the 1970s were recently spotted packing on the PDA as Frank Snr planted a sweet kiss on Janet.

Recall his son, Frank reportedly banned his dad, also called Frank, from seeing Janet Butler after the affair emerged 15 years ago. But it now seems the pair are still together as it has been claimed that Frank Snr is a regular visitor at her penthouse in Wanstead, East London.

The pair have also been seen holding hands and enjoying meals and drinks at a nearby restaurant as well as at his own pub, which is just a few ­minutes’ walks from her home.

When asked about Janet this week, Frank Snr said: “No, no, we’re friends… big friends… but, you know, that’s as far as it goes.

“I do kiss her…