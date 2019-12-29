It’s your responsibility to give women the attention they need during pregnancy and menstrual cycle

Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef took to Instagram to remind men of their duty of aggrandizing the beauty of their female partners during pregnancy and their menstrual cycle.
The actor who urged men to make give their women all the attention they need during pregnancy and their menstrual cycle, noted that it is quite natural for women to look less beautiful during such times.
Lateef also appreciated women for being strong and beautiful the way they are. He wrote;
It’s natural for women to look less beautiful during pregnancy process or maybe menstral period.
It is your responsibility as her Husband to aggrandize her beauty at this time , make Sweet and beautiful comments about her shape . Give her all the attention she needs at this time because that’s when they crave it more.
She is obviously carrying your baby and without that meal duration , she can’t get pregnant .
A big shout out to you all beautiful women and mothers out there , You are Beautiful just…
Source: Linda Ikeji