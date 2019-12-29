It’s your responsibility to give women the attention they need during pregnancy and menstrual cycle

Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef took to Instagram to remind men of their duty of aggrandizing the beauty of their female partners during pregnancy and their menstrual cycle.

The actor who urged men to make give their women all the attention they need during pregnancy and their menstrual cycle, noted that it is quite natural for women to look less beautiful during such times.

Lateef also appreciated women for being strong and beautiful the way they are. He wrote;