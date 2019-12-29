Lagos State Government reopens Shina Peller’s nightclub

Shina Peller’s nightclub, Club Quilox has been reopened by the Lagos State government days after he was arrested and detained for allegedly mobilising thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state.

In a statement released on Saturday December 28, the General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Dolapo Fasawe said the club owned by the House of Representatives member was reopened after its management got committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

Fasawe disclosed that the club’s management who promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas, has also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the…