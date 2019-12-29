LASU final year female student allegedly killed and eaten by friend, his mum and a Prophet





Three suspects linked to murder of a final year student of Theatre Arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) identified as Favour Seun Daley-Oladele, have been reportedly arrested by the police.

The deceased who was reportedly pregnant was allegedly killed on December 8 at Ikoyi Ile community in Ikire, Osun State.

Favour was allegedly killed by an ex-student of LASU, Owolabi Adeeko in collaboration with his mother Mrs Adeeko and one Prophet Segun Phillip, said to be a serial money ritualist. The deceased’s body parts was allegedly eaten by Owolabi and his mother in a bid to change their family’s misfortunes.

Source: Linda Ikeji