NSCDC official arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl in Zamfara

An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) identified as Sani Yahaya has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl in Zamfara State.

Yahaya who lured the little girl with fruits into a vacant house at Samaru area, Gusau where he was deployed as a security guard, was arrested by his colleagues after a complaint was lodged against him by the victim’s family.

Recounting how the incident occurred, the father of the victim said the sad act was exposed after his daughter started crying bitterly in the house, attracting the attention of passersby.

He said;

“Our daughter was sent on an errand by her mother close to the house where the Yahaya was posted to. “As she was passing along the road, he asked her to come into the house to collect fruits. That was how he got the girl and forcefully defiled her.”

NSCDC Spokesperson in the state, Mr Aminu Maru confirmed Yahaya’s arrest and further disclosed that investigation…