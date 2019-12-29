You have crossed the line – Saraki slams Governor Abdulrazaq over revocation of land assigned to his late father





Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s decision to revoke a land occupied by his family in Ilorin, the state capital.

Though Rafiu Ajakaiye, chief press secretary to the governor claimed that the land which was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of a clinic was unlawfully allocated to one of Saraki’s late father’s private firms without any record of payment to the state government, Bukola Saraki insisted that the land was duly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title was issued on it.

According to the former Governor of Kwara State, the revocation order issued by Governor Abdulrazaq is the height of his vengeance against his father late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and him.

“It should be noted that the excuse given by Abdulrazaq in his revocation order holds no water since it is clear that this is the height of his vengeance against my father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and…





