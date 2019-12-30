Between Atiku Abubakar and his son Mustapha after Chelsea and Arsenal’s match

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and his son Mustapha had a hilarious exchange on Twitter just after Chelsea defeated Arsenal in a premier league match played at Emirates Stadium today December 29.

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general election was quite happy when Aubameyang opened up the scoreline for Arsenal in the match. He however slowed down after Arsenal lost the match following two quick goals Chelsea players, Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored in the last 7 minutes of the match.

Here is the exchange between Atiku Abubakar and his son below;