Brazilian football star Hulk reveals he is now dating the niece of his ex-wife after their divorce

Former Brazil international, Hulk, has revealed he is now dating the niece of his ex-wife Iran Angelo de Souza after their divorce.

The 33-year-old footballer who plays as a striker for Chinese club, Shanghai SIPG confirmed the relationship with Camila in a statement and even disclosed that he even had to call her parents and brother to let them know about his relationship with Camila.

Following his split with wife Iran in July after 12-years of marriage and three children together, Ian, ten, Tiago, eight, and Alice, six, Hulk and Camila started dating in October 2019.

Speaking to UOL Esporte per Dailt Star, his representatives said of his relationship with Camila: “It’s in his position to be transparent, to avoid lies and malicious comments.

“Remember the Brazilian’s marriage ended in July and Camila was also separated for many months.”

Camila who was reportedly the ‘favourite niece’ of Hulk’s estranged wife took to social media to address her relationship with…