British woman found guilty of lying that she was gang raped while on a working holiday in Ayia Napa

A British woman has been found guilty of lying that she was gang raped by a group of Israeli teenagers while on a working holiday in Ayia Napa, a Mediterranean resort town on the southeast coast of Cyprus.

A court in Cyprus today, December 30, found the woman, 19, from Derbyshire, lied about being sexually abused by up to 12 tourists at a hotel in the holiday resort in mid-July.

She was arrested after police said she withdrew her accusation 10 days after the alleged attack.

In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni today delivered the ruling and the 19-year-old now faces a prison sentence after being found guilty of “causing public mischief”.

Lawyers for the British woman said she withdrew her accusation under duress after nine hours of police questioning with no lawyer present. They argued that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time she withdrew the accusation. But prosecutors and the court…