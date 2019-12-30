Edo commissioner allegedly arrested by INTERPOL

Edo State’s Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero has been allegedly arrested by INTERPOL over money laundering.

The Edo State cabinet who was reportedly arrested in France since last month (November) for being in possession of $2m, was allegedly detained and queried by operatives of the International police agency.

Though insiders told The Nation that the commissioner was arrested over an offence he committed seven years ago, political opponents are claiming the money was allegedly given to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki during a foreign trip.

However reacting to the arrest, the Edo State’s government stated that the arrest has no link to Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie also disclosed that they are yet to confirm the arrest.

He said;