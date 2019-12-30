Lady narrates how her uncle escaped from kidnappers in police uniform in Delta





A Nigerian lady took to Instagram to narrate how her uncle almost got kidnapped by some men in police uniform after being flagged down at Agbarho/ Warri road by Urohbor hall, Delta State.

According to hennesse_, her uncle was arrested by men who claimed they were police officers who insisted on taking him to their police station after finding drugs he purchased from a pharmacy in his car.

She further revealed that her uncle jumped out of the car, after it dawned on him that he might be kidnapped by the men who drove past two police stations.

My uncle escaped kidnappers today in police uniform this morning at along agbarho/ warri road by Urohbor hall. This is the story The men on uniform waved me down and requested that I should open my vehicles for a search . Of which I obliged.

After a thorough search of my vehicle and nothing was found, the saw a pain relieving drug (in sachet) inside my car handrest and they asked for a doctor’s prescription that warranted me to get hold of…





Source: Linda Ikeji