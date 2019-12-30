Last time I stepped into a bank for transaction was in 1985 – Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Ministry, Tunde Bakare has revealed that the last time he stepped into a bank for any transaction was in 1985. 

 

The Pastor who spoke on the topic ‘A Healthy, Robust Heavenly Bank Account’, also disclosed that other times he stepped into a banking hall would be to sanctify a new branch. 

 

Recalling how his mother was once told she will have bank accounts abroad, Vanguard reported that the Lagos-based Preacher said banks always come to his home for transactions.

 

Pastor Tunde Bakare said; 

 

“I am not showing off as you will call it, I am only provoking you to charge up yourself.

“My mother was not a rich woman, but someone once told her that she would have bank accounts abroad and she laughed, but right now, she has a son that has bank accounts abroad.

“These things don’t really have anything to do with education…If I can run bank accounts without visiting the banks, you too can. I don’t have two heads, neither does…



Source: Linda Ikeji

