LASU issues official statement following the murder of final year student, Favour Daley-Oladele

The management of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojoo, Lagos has called for caution on the issue of the murder of a final year student of the institution, Miss Favour Daley-Oladele, by suspected ritualists.

The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the university management, called for caution on the part of students and requested that they remain calm to allow law enforcement agents to conclude their work. He assured that the university would continue to monitor the case.

Prof.Fagbohun also reiterated the commitment of the university management to the security of lives and property on all campuses of the university.

In a statement on Sunday, December 29th by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, he quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, as saying that he received with great shock the news of the death of the final year student of the Department of Theatre Arts of the university.