Mother reveals missing 14-year-old Caitlin Wright ‘withdrew £30 in cash’ and ‘had a secret boyfriend she met on Snapchat’

The mother of a missing 14-year-old girl who vanished outside Primark has revealed that her missing daughter planned to run away with a secret boyfriend she met on Snapchat.

Caitlin Wright disappeared from outside Primark at around 11.30am in Burton town centre on Sunday and remains missing.

Her mother, Claire Keight, 37, from Derbyshire, said she was shopping with her daughter when she “took £30 out in cash and just went off”. She later heard about her secret boyfriend from friends.

Ms Keight said: “We’d played Twister on Saturday night and she was fine and were talking about going shopping on Sunday, she was really excited.

“On Sunday morning we both got up early and she asked me to transfer her Christmas money of £37 into her account which I did.

“When we went into town she took £30 out in cash and just went off. All we know is she took a train to Birmingham. Her friends told us she’d met a boy of around the same age on Snapchat and was going to run away with…