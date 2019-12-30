Police arrest 2 men in military camouflage for hijacking petrol tanker in Lagos

Two members of a gang which allegedly hijacked a truck carrying 40,000 litres of petrol have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The arrested suspects have been identified as 37-year-old Charles Obilomo and 35-year-old Osita Onyeka and it was gathered that four other members of the gang which hijacked the DAF truck by intercepting the driver at a bad spot on the Mile-2 Oshodi expressway on December 28, escaped with bullet wounds.

The truck’s driver, 42-year-old Muhammadu Mande and his 34-year-old conductor Lawal Usman were reportedly kept in another car with four other members of the gang at gun point and were heading to an unknown destination before they were intercepted by a police patrol team at Itire.

Lagos State’s police spokesperson, Bala Elkana disclosed that the arrest was effected after police operatives from Itire Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes were tipped off by a reliable source.

He…