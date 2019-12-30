RMD and wife, Jumobi Mofe Damijo celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife Jumobi are marking their 19th wedding anniversary.

RMD took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary and also to eulogize the former journalist who he got married to in 2000.

Sharing photos of himself and Jumobi, the actor wrote: “19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you sweetie!”

He added in another post: “19 years nor be beans o.

Love you Abk for loving me through it all and making me a better man.”