The Adventures of Wizkid and Leo

WizKid’s Missing ATM card.

I couldn’t help imagining this after watching Wizkid’s new video featuring his new buddy, LEO So this is me giving a shot at how Wizkid and Leo spend a typical week, let me know what you think about it, as I am already writing Episode 3 sef (covers face)

Read this in Wizkid’s starboy voice for full effect lol…

It’s 1am on a Wednesday and I’m already done with the week. I’ll break this down as quickly as possible. Tuesday started with my ATM Card missing from my wallet, after 4 hours of searching I hit Leo up on WhatsApp to first check my account balance.

After confirming that everything was in order, I asked Leo to freeze my account before short story will become long story. I headed to the UBA branch closest to me, to get a new card. Within the hour I was done.

By the time I got out Leo told me I had only an hour to catch my flight which would be virtually…