Former Texas football player Michael Egwuagu caught on camera confessing to killing his pregnant sister

A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player who was arrested for stabbing his pregnant sister to death was caught on a doorbell camera confessing to the crime.

25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was arrested and charged on Friday, December 27, in Pflugerville for killing his 32-year-old sister Jennifer Ebichi.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin Statesman, Egwuagu can be heard saying “I killed Jennifer” on footage obtained by a doorbell camera at Ebichi’s home. An autopsy showed that Ebichi was pregnant and was estimated to be in her first trimester.

The arrest affidavit also revealed that Ebichi sent a message to another brother, Martin Egwuagu, and asked him to come to the house because Michael “was at the residence and was having a crisis.”

Martin spoke to Michael in an attempt to calm him down, but before he arrived at the home, he allegedly found his sister’s body. She had been stabbed multiple times and was lying…