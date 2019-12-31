I’m highly misunderstood in this country – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo state and lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Rochas Okorocha has stated that he is one of most ”misunderstood individuals in the country.”
Rochas Okorocha hinged being misunderstood on the feedback he gets from people who define him from different angles. Speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Newsnight’, he also claimed that no past or present Governor of Imo State is yet to do one-tenth of the projects he embarked.
He said;
“I wish you can meet the governor of Imo state (Emeka Ihedioha) and ask that Rochas said what he has done is not up to one-tenth of what I have done, or other governors put together have done.
“The first international cargo airport in Imo state, I built it and it was adjudged the best in the country by FAAN.
“I built 30 hospitals, some of them completed, while most are not completed, but they have all the roofs, tiled, except equipping; I built one of the best state high court, the best prison, the…
