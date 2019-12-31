I’m highly misunderstood in this country – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo state and lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Rochas Okorocha has stated that he is one of most ”misunderstood individuals in the country.”

Rochas Okorocha hinged being misunderstood on the feedback he gets from people who define him from different angles. Speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Newsnight’, he also claimed that no past or present Governor of Imo State is yet to do one-tenth of the projects he embarked.

He said;