Kcee and E-Money show off their new house in the village (photos)

Nigerian singer, Kcee and his businessman brother E-Money, took to Instagram to show off the new house they built in their hometown in Uli, Anambra State.

Sharing photos of their new house, Kcee described it as a ‘masterpiece’. He wrote;

When God says you no man can say no, thank God for this masterpiece ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER IS TODAY 6pm don’t miss it see you soon. AJ boys, ULI boys to the world

E-Money on his own part, expressed gratitude to God. He wrote;