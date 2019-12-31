Madonna, 61, shares video of toyboy beau Ahlamalik Williams, 25, on holiday with her children





Pop Queen, Madonna took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her children enjoying the Maldives getaway.

In one post, she captioned ‘Family Water Therapy, ‘ the 61-year-old singer was seen frolicking in the sea with her new boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, alongside her twin daughters Estere and Stelle, seven, Mercy James, 13, and her 14-year-old son, David Banda.

The singer also took to her Instagram stories to a snap of daughter Lourdes, 23, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon.

Madonna’s toyboy beau, Ahlamalik Williams is actually her dancer who has toured the world with the singer

Watch the video below.