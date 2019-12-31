Nigeria secured highest convictions globally in 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Monday December 30 announced that Nigeria secured the highest convictions globally in 2019.
Highlighting some of Buhari-led administration’s achievement in its fight against corruption in 2019, the Minister stated that there is progress in all fronts including institutional reforms, loot recovery and prosecution of allegedly corrupt persons.
Lai Mohammed disclosed that EFCC’s record of 890 convictions alongside the recovery of stolen funds that amounts to billions, had the highest number of convictions of high profile persons in the world.
He said;
”The fight against corruption also gained momentum within the period, with high profile convictions. Between January and October 2019 alone, that’s a period of 10 months, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured 890 convictions.
”This is the highest anywhere in the world. Recall that in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the EFCC was only…
Source: Linda Ikeji