Nigeria secured highest convictions globally in 2019 – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Monday December 30 announced that Nigeria secured the highest convictions globally in 2019.

Highlighting some of Buhari-led administration’s achievement in its fight against corruption in 2019, the Minister stated that there is progress in all fronts including institutional reforms, loot recovery and prosecution of allegedly corrupt persons.

Lai Mohammed disclosed that EFCC’s record of 890 convictions alongside the recovery of stolen funds that amounts to billions, had the highest number of convictions of high profile persons in the world.

He said;