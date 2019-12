Timi Dakolo has advised his followers to invest their money in profitable businesses rather than using it to sow seeds at the request of their pastors.

The singer added that God is not a money doubler and warned followers who may be deceived or feel cajoled by men of God to sow seeds in order to receive blessings.

He added that “God’s blessing is not for sale” and they shouldn’t allow themselves to be “manipulated” by pastors.

See his posts below.