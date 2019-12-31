Woman wrongly told she had cancer when software misheard doctor

A woman suffering from a yeast infection was wrongly told she had cancer when a new hospital speech recognition system mistakenly changed a word.

Nicola Denyer, 39, attended an appointment for her uncomfortable throat but was misdiagnosed by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate.

The new software had incorrectly changed the word “candida” (common yeast infection) to cancer, which led to the mix-up.

Her GP was sent a letter that read: “Flexible nasal endoscopy confirms presence of cancer at the base of the tongue, which can certainly account for this lady’s symptoms.”

Mrs Denyer’s partner Paul Valentine, who lost his wife to cancer eight years ago, said he suspected a mistake had been made as the rest of the letter suggested there were no serious issues.

Mr Valentine, 64, said: “It’s shockingly bad this was able to happen. I was sure it was a mistake, but the word had been used so you can’t help but worry. I told them this is a…