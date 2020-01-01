2020 Prophecy: There’ll be earthquakes in many places it has never happened before

Pastor Adeboye, the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, says God told him there will be earthquakes in places that have not experienced them before.

Sharing his prophesy at the Crossover service of the RCCG at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway this morning, Adeboye also said volcanoes that had been dormant for years would erupt in several places across the globe.

He however didn’t give specific prophecies concerning Nigeria, but said since the nation was also part of the world, whatever affected the globe would affect Nigeria.