Australia bushfires death toll reaches 12 with at least four people missing

The death toll from the bushfires in Australia has reached 12 with at least four people missing.

The deadly bushfires have now destroyed a bigger area and the military has been called in to help fight the flames which show no sign of being brought under control, Daily Mirror reports.

A three-year drought in large parts of Australia created tinder-dry conditions and this led to the devastating bushfires.

Twelve people have now lost their lives in fire-related deaths across Australia since blazes broke out a few months ago. The flames have been fanned by soaring temperatures with columns of fire and smoke blackening entire towns on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Thousands of residents and holidaymakers were forced to seek shelter on beaches. Many stood in shallow water to escape the flames.

New blazes are sparked almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions and, most recently, dry lightning strikes created by the fires themselves.

There are…