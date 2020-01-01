Here’s President Buhari’s New Year letter to Nigerians





President Buhari has written a New Year letter to Nigerians as the world ushers in a new decade.

In the letter, the Nigerian leader wrote, ‘this is a new year and the beginning of a new decade the Nigerian Decade of prosperity and promise for Nigeria and for Africa’.

My Dear Compatriots, NIGERIA’S DECADE: Today marks a new decade. It is a time of hope, optimism and fresh possibilities. We look forward as a nation to the 2020s as the opportunity to build on the foundations we have laid together on security, diversification of our economy and taking on the curse of corruption. These are the pledges on which I have been twice elected President and remain the framework for a stable, sustainable and more prosperous future. Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. I salute the commitment of the millions who voted in peace last February and of those leaders who contested for office vigorously but fairly, submitting to the authority of the…





Source: Linda Ikeji