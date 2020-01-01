‘Iran will pay a very big price, it’s not a warning, it’s a threat’

US President Donald J. Trump has issued threats of retaliation against the Islamic Nation of Iran after protesters reportedly Iranians stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday afternoon, destroying properties and setting sections of the wall on fire.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters stormed the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday and smashed the main door, setting fire to the reception area after US Military launched attacks on Iran backed Kataib Hezbollah, killing 25 suspected terrorists as retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base .

Trump taking to his Twitter account in a series of Tweets said he holds Iran responsible for any loss of American properties or lives and the US will retaliate.

He revealed that US Marines had just landed in Baghdad, referred to his actions as…