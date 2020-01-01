Mariah Carey’s Twitter account hacked, Eminem-directed tweets and racist slurs shared

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday afternoon, after which numerous racist slurs and Eminem-directed tweets were shared with her 21.4 million followers on the platform.

Though it’s unclear who is behind the hack, tweets shared on her account mentioned the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account in August.

Most of the tweets shared on Tuesday afternoon were quickly deleted, but Eminem took the major burn and there was also a retweet of another account referencing his daughter.

“Personally I don’t think racism is real, it’s just pussy boy talk,” one tweet read. “Eminem has a small penis,” read another. (Mariah Carey and rapper Eminem once had a very public feud, in which he claimed to have slept with the singer.)

The last tweet appeared by 3:35 pm on Tuesday December 31, showing a photo of a shirtless teenager with the caption reading, “xbox n—.”

Commenting on the hack,…