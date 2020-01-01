Peruzzi and his fans clash after they accused him of “audio giveaway” and for wasting time in fulfilling the promise he made to them

Fans and followers of Peruzzi took to Twitter to blast him after the giveaway he promised them was not fulfilled within 24 hours. In anger, Peruzzi hit back and threatened to no longer fulfil his promise.

The singer did a giveaway for his followers on New Year’s Eve. But by New Year’s Day, when they didn’t get credit alert from him, they took to Twitter to blast him and call him fake.

Blasting Peruzzi, a Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s time to call out this Anambra Jet Li with his audio giveaway, no one is forcing you to give people money, Peruzzi put in More energy on growing followers on twitter than his music, Audio giveaway people let this BS slide with 2019 don’t bring it to 2020 pls !!”

Peruzzi hit back, writing: “As Space Dey in btw your teeth Na so e Dey for your brain abi? Talmbout “I think it’s time to call out” Anuofia.”

In another tweet, he threatened that he won’t give them the money again after they called him out.

He wrote:…