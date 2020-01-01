Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share video montage of their top moments of 2019 from their Canadian Christmas hideaway

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared an unseen picture of their son Archie in a highlight reel of their top moments of 2019.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, posted the video montage on New Year’s Eve, choosing Coldplay’s 2003 sombre track “Clocks” as the background song.

One of the shots in the video is of Prince Harry standing by a lake in what is thought to be their Canadian Christmas hideaway of Vancouver Island. He is seen smiling at his son Archie who he had in his arms.

Archie is dressed in a beanie hat, a beige anorak and little sheepskin boots gifted to them by the Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Sharing the post, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote: