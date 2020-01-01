There’s no evidence Saraki family paid for the land we revoked

The Kwara state bureau of lands says the Saraki family did not make payment for a piece of land it occupied in Ilorin the state capital.
The state government in December took over the land, saying it was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and the parking lot of the civil service clinic. Bukola Saraki, former senate president, said the land was duly allocated and that a right of occupancy was issued on it.
However, Ibrahim Salman, director-general of the bureau of lands, in a statement on Wednesday, refuted this claim.
“The entire land was acquired in the 1970s for Overriding Public Interest and same was initially designed to host the phase II of the State Secretariat. The construction of the said State Secretariat Phase II was actually commenced and it was at superstructure level before same was abandoned,” he said.
“The entire land was later redesigned in the 1980s for the construction of a Civil Service Clinic, State Secretariat, and…
Source: Linda Ikeji