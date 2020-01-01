There’s no evidence Saraki family paid for the land we revoked

The Kwara state bureau of lands says the Saraki family did not make payment for a piece of land it occupied in Ilorin the state capital.

The state government in December took over the land, saying it was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and the parking lot of the civil service clinic. Bukola Saraki, former senate president, said the land was duly allocated and that a right of occupancy was issued on it.

However, Ibrahim Salman, director-general of the bureau of lands, in a statement on Wednesday, refuted this claim.