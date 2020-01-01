Earlier today, President Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie reacted to a video of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose dancing with a white woman after being granted permission to travel out for an emergency medical treatment by a Nigerian court. (Read HERE)
In his response, Fayose took to Twitter to say,
‘these “hailers”, when I was on their case,they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year’.
‘Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere. Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.” I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent’.
Source: Linda Ikeji