Earlier today, President Buhari’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie reacted to a video of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose dancing with a white woman after being granted permission to travel out for an emergency medical treatment by a Nigerian court. (Read HERE)

In his response, Fayose took to Twitter to say,

‘these “hailers”, when I was on their case,they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking.Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year’.