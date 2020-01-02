                    Amazing Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0, handing Mikel Arteta his first win as manager (Match round-up photos)

Arsenal were simply unplayable! The effortless swagger, acute temerity and tactical audacity displayed by the London club on Wednesday night was too much for a spine-less Manchester United team to bear.

Arsenal’s new coach Mikel Arteta was handed his first win as a manager after his game plan against Manchester United was executed to plan.

Arteta’s tactics was simple;

1- Shut down United’s wing-men, therefore stopping any potential counter attacks.

2. Dominate the midfield and win all the second balls

3. Attack through United’s wing back positions.

……. And it all worked out well.

Arsenal started pretty well and youngster Pepe broke the deadlock as he turned in after good work from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sead Kolasinac.

Pepe then again hit the post after making a mockery of Luke Shaw as Manchester United failed to get going before Sokratis made it two at the interval from close…