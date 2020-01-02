Fake $10,100, Ferrari, phones recovered from UK jailed alleged fraudster living in Banana Island, Ikoyi

A suspected fraudster identified as Mark Obisesan has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for being in possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth $10,100.

A Ferrari 488 car, two i-phones, one Samsung phone, a laptop and ATM cards were recovered from the suspect who served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the United Kingdom.

Obisesan who was accused of not having any known source of livelihood by the anti-graft agency, was arrested at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

The suspect has however been granted provisional bail. See his bail conditions below;