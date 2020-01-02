I found true love in 2019

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina took to Twitter to reflect on how she fared in 2019 and she had quite a handful.
According to the reality show star, she achieved what she thought wasn’t possible within a short time, found a happiness and also found true love.
Nina also expressed hope of 2020 being a better year. She tweeted;
My best highlight of 2019, To mention but a few “ I Found True Love “ “I achieved What I didn’t Know Was Possible in a short time “ “I Found a Lifetime Happiness “ I know 2020 would be better Happy new year everyone
Source: Linda Ikeji