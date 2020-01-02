It’s becoming clearer by the day that my fellow celebs don’t like me

Mr. Man! Nobody hates you. As a matter of fact, people supported you more against that beef with vector and even multi choice had to get you to perform at the finale of BB9JA to finally dust off vector. What you said about Akon and Wiz kid issue doesn’t make sense at all. You fall so many people hand gan! You be boss, respect yourself, don’t do things that will make you lose your respect. Wiz kid no matter how big can never be bigger than Akon, and age wise Akon called him lil bro, he has every right to, this is someone who had seen Wiz kid growing up through is career, you then come yarn dust and throw to cause controversy and throw caution to the wind. Then wiz told you to keep shut, amongst others. Wiz kid that you helped see grow through his career. Respect yourself.

Like this! 0 Dislike this! 0 Reply