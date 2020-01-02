Lagos State begins cashless toll-payment on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The Lagos State Government has begun cashless policy for toll payments at Lekki/ Ikoyi Link bridge toll- plaza as earlier announced.

The State Government had last year announced that it would go cashless on toll payments at the Lekki/ Ikoyi toll plaza effective from 1st January 2020 due to huge traffic gridlocks often experienced on the corridor with cash payments.

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic 0ladeinde, who personally monitored the cashless toll payments at the toll plaza on Thursday, January 2nd along with the Managing Director, Lekki Concession Company Limited, (LCC) Yomi Omomuwasan stated that the new cashless policy was aimed at reducing traffic queue length often experienced during cash payments regime to save travel time and ease traffic movement along the corridor.

Oladeinde, who noted that the new cashless toll payments has brought significant improvement on vehicular movement at the toll plaza compared with the previous situation, added that…