Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Olori Zaynab has sent New Year wishes to her fans and followers on social media.

Sharing new photos of herself, Olori Zaynab wrote, ‘for everything there is a season. A time to sow and a time to reap.

As we cross into what is arguably a new decade, may we reap the goodness of our thoughts and the kindness of our act as we go through this journey call life. Silver or gold who can predict, above all else I am grateful for life.

Thank you all for the love you give, Thank you for tolerance, thank you for friendship, may this new year bring you abundance of peace and continuous Joy. HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! – HH Zaynab’.