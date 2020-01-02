Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a swipe at Manchester United fans after Arsenal’s 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally had the last laugh after Arsenal defeated Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal thrashed Manchester United 2 – 0 on Wednesday, January 1, with goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to hand Mikel Arteta his first win since replacing Unai Emery as head coach.

Before the game, Aubameyang was filmed by a United supporter who taunted him, saying:

You’re getting no goals tomorrow innit,’ the United fan @98DALLA told Aubameyang in a video posted to Twitter.

‘No goals, no goals! Absolutely no chance. Phil Jones’ pocket, how about that!’

After the match, an Arsenal fan left a comment on Aubameyang’s Instagram post saying: “Your work rate again today was insane. Where’s that Man United fan who was filming you last night? What a great start to the year.”

Aubameyang replied saying: “They are sleeping already,” followed by laughing emojis.