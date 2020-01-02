You cant do anything, we will unhesitatingly confront & strike you

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has responded to US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday threats to attack Iran if there are any damages to US lives and properties after protesters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, destroying parts of the building and setting fire on parts of the walls.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters stormed the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday and smashed the main door, setting fire to the reception area after US Military launched attacks on Iran backed Kataib Hezbollah, killing 25 suspected terrorists as retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base .

The protests continued till Wednesday but later reduced after Iraqi military and US Marines boosted security around the US Embassy.

Trump, after ordering deployment of over 700 US Marines to Baghdad, in a series of Tweets said he holds Iran responsible for any loss of American…