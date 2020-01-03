17-year-old boy killed by vigilante member after argument

A 37-year-old vigilante member, Sunday Kalu has been arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old boy identified as Chinemerem Ifeanyi to death over a minor argument.

The deceased and the vigilante member clashed on his way home from work around 8 p.m at Agu Road in Ndiegoro community of Aba South LGA.

A resident of the community who spoke to The Nation said he overheard the late Ifeanyi and Kalu arguing over a phone.

He said;