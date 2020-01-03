



American pop star, Janet Jackson is celebrating the third birthday of her son, Eissa, who she welcomed with his her estranged husband and Qatari business magnate, Wissam Al Mana. The 53-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of when she was pregnant with her child and then wrote: ' 3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world.' View this post on Instagram 3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jan 3, 2020 at 5:26am PSTThe post ‘3 yrs ago today God blessed me at the age of 50’ – Janet Jackson celebrates her son, Eissa on his 3rd birthday appeared first on Linda Ikeji…







Source: Linda Ikeji